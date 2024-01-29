Many parties in talks with AIADMK for Lok Sabha poll tie-up: Jayakumar

Chennai, Jan 29 Senior AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister, D Jayakumar said on Monday that several political parties were interested in an alliance with the AIADMK for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and added that an announcement in this regard would be made at an appropriate time.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the meetings of the AIADMK’s seat-sharing committee and the election campaign committee at the party headquarters.

He said that there was a lot of time remaining for the Lok Sabha elections, and the party would make announcements on its alliances and the number of seats it would contest at the appropriate time.

He however reiterated that the AIADMK would not join hands with the BJP.

D. Jayakumar slammed the BJP state President K. Annamalai and added that he (Annamalai) was prioritising, and giving more importance to himself rather than his party and added that the BJP leader was making statements on things that did not happen.

He also rebuked the former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) who was expelled from the AIADMK, as a “slave of the BJP.”

The former Minister lashed out against the ruling DMK and said that its alliance was a mix of contradictions and added that it would fail like the INDIA bloc.

Jayakumar said that DMK was formerly part of the Central government and during its tenure it had not done anything to bring education in the state list.

He said the DMK was practicing the politics of dichotomy and had not worked for abolishing the post of Governor which they now despise.

