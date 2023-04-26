"Many patriots among Muslims...but we don't want votes from people with Pakistani mindset," says BJP's CT Ravi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 : Giving clarification on senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa's controversial statement, BJP's National General Secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday, said there are many "patriots among Muslims" who vote for BJP, but the party doesn't want any vote from the people having "Pakist mindset".

"There are many patriots among Muslims who vote for BJP. But some of them who support Pakistan and have divisive ideology vote for Congress and Janata Dal. We don't want the votes of those who have a Pakist mindset," said CT Ravi.

"People who are like Abdul Kalam and Shishunala Sharifa vote for BJP. We bring government schemes keeping 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' in mind and not on the basis of caste-like former CM Siddaramaiah did earlier. He brought many of the government schemes for Muslims only," he added further.

CT Ravi further claimed that where Rahul Gandhi campaigns, Congress loses. "Rahul Gandhi campaigned in UP and Congress lost there. But wherever PM Modi campaigns, BJP wins and it will continue to win."

CT Ravi reached old Mysore today to campaign for BJP candidate R Ashok.

Eshwarappa, who announced his decision to step away from electoral politics earlier, said CT Ravi is a "good leader" but a decision on the CM's face is outside his domain.

He added that he doesn't have the authority to decide the party's chief ministerial candidate.

"CT Ravi is a good leader. He is doing very good work in Chikkamagaluru. I did not say anything about him being the next chief minister. I have no authority to make such a statement," Eshwarappa told over the phone on Tuesday.

However, he said that being a prominent leader from the Vokkaliga community, CT Ravi has all the qualities to become the future chief minister of the state.

According to reports, addressing party workers at a meeting in Nidughatta near Chikkamagaluru, Eshwapappa said he hoped CT Ravi would be elected MLA by a huge margin and become the chief minister. His alleged remark came a day after CT Ravi, himself, expressed his desire to become the chief minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor