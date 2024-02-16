"Many people did not want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but they are now doing Ram Ghosh": PM Modi

Pm modi addressed inabout Ram Mandir in Ayodhya The nation wanted a grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. Now the whole country is watching Ramlala enthroned in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people used to call Lord Sri Rama imaginary. Even those who never wanted to build a Ram temple are now chanting Jai Siyaram. Congress leaders are leaving the party one by one. Such is the situation that the Congress does not even have its own workers left. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized that where the Congress is in the government, they cannot control the government. Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting in Rewari, Haryana.

In 2013, when the BJP announced my name as its prime ministerial candidate, the first event was held in Rewari. Rewari blessed me with 272 crosses. Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people to give their blessings that the NDA government should cross the mark of 400 once again in Rewari.



Honor of all Indians in UAE and Qatar

The way India is respected in UAE and Qatar. India gets greetings from every corner, that respect is not just for Modi, that respect belongs to Indians, it belongs to all of you. In the last 10 years, India has risen from the 11th position to become the 5th largest economy. This also happened with your blessings. Now in his third term, India needs your blessings to make it the third largest economic power in the world in the coming years, PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the development of Haryana is very necessary to make a developed India. Haryana will develop only when modern roads are built here. Haryana will develop only when there is a modern railway network. Haryana will develop only when there are big and good hospitals. Haryana got an opportunity to hand over a development project worth Rs 10,000 crore. Lord Sri Rama's blessing is that every place gets an opportunity to connect with such holy work. This is Ramji's grace, Modi said.