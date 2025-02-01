Maoist Kothehonda Ravi surrenders in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 1 In a major development, Maoist Katehonda Ravi has surrendered before authorities in Karnataka, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Saturday.

Expressing happiness over the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "The last underground naxal Kotehonda Ravi (UG Naxal) has surrendered at Nemmar Forest IB, four kilometres away from Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district."

The authorities are transporting Ravi to Chikkamanglu to complete the surrender process.

"The long-absconding underground Naxal Thombattu Lakshmi will surrender on February 2 at Chikkamanglur or Udupi. She is on the way," the authorities stated.

The officials said that the operation 'Naxal Surrender' is complete now.

Sidharamaiah has announced the Chief Minister's Medal for the team of 22 police officers and men who made relentless efforts to make the state "naxal free".

On January 8, when some Maoists surrendered, Siddaramaiah welcomed them to the mainstream by offering them roses and copies of the Constitution in Bengaluru.

Earlier, with the six Maoists laying down arms, the Congress-led government had then declared Karnataka as a Left Wing Extremism-free state.

Mundagaru Latha from Mundagaru in Sringeri Vanajakshi from Balehole in Kalasa; Sundari from Kutluru near Mangaluru; Marappa Jayanna Aroli from Raichur; Vasantha T. aka Ramesh from Tamil Nadu, and N. Jeesha from Kerala surrendered in presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing the media after the surrender of the Maoists, CM Siddaramaiah said: "To eliminate Naxalism in Karnataka and address their demands, we are committed to taking all necessary measures within the legal framework."

"There is no room in democracy or the Constitution for achieving justice through armed struggle," CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra had termed the surrender of Maoists before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a "sheer act of drama".

