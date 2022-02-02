Maoist suspected to be involved in several attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh surrenders in Telangana

A Maoist suspected to be responsible for an attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh which claimed the lives of 22 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers, along with the membership of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered before the police and CRPF on Wednesday.

As per the police, the Maoist has been identified as 25-year-old Madavi Hidma, a resident of the Koyya district of Chhattisgarh.

He is the mastermind behind several attacks on security forces and had been working with the Communist Party of India (Maoist) since the age of 16, added the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

