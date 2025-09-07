Maoist with Rs 10 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 7 A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The encounter broke out in the Saranda forest under the Goilkera police station in West Singhbhum district, where security forces neutralised Amit Hasda alias Aaptan, Superintendent of Police Paras Rana said.

An SLR rifle, explosives, and other weapons were seized from the site. Following the encounter, security personnel launched an extensive search operation across the forest area to trace other Maoist hideouts.

Investigations are currently underway, and further updates are awaited.

The development comes just days after two policemen were killed and another critically injured in a fierce exchange of fire with Maoists belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

The gun battle occurred in the dense Kedal forest under Manatu police station between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on September 3, when security personnel were carrying out a search operation based on intelligence inputs.

According to officials, the September 3 operation was launched after information suggested that TSPC's dreaded zonal commander Shashikant Ganjhu, who also carries a Rs 10 lakh reward, might visit his native village Kedal during the Karma festival.

As security forces advanced, Ganjhu and his armed cadre reportedly opened indiscriminate fire on the police team, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Three police personnel were injured in the encounter. The injured were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Daltonganj, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The slain personnel were identified as Santan Kumar and Sunil Ram, one of whom was serving as the bodyguard of Palamu Additional Superintendent of Police.

Police said operations are ongoing in the region to track down Ganjhu and his associates.

