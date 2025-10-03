Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur, Oct 3 In a major breakthrough for security forces combating Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, one Maoist cadre carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was killed during an encounter in the dense forests of Gampur-Purangel under Gangaluur police station limits in Bijapur district.

The operation was launched jointly by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur and the Special Task Force (STF) following credible intelligence inputs about Maoist activity in the region.

According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Yadav, the encounter began around 11:00 a.m. on October 2 and continued intermittently throughout the day. During the post-encounter search on October 3, security personnel recovered the body of one Maoist identified as Ayatu Podiyam, 35, a resident of Gampur and an active member of the Gangaluur Area Committee. Podiyam held the designation of ACM (Area Committee Member) and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

The search operation also led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and explosives from the site. Items seized include: one BGL launcher with three cells, one single-shot gun with three rounds, a walkie-talkie, a tiffin bomb, cardex wire and safety fuse, Maoist uniforms and other related materials.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P. lauded the efforts of the security forces and reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the region. He urged Maoist cadres to shun violence and cease attacks on innocent civilians and public property.

“The only viable path forward is to embrace peace and reintegration through the government’s rehabilitation policy,” he emphasised.

This successful operation marks another step forward in the ongoing efforts to dismantle Maoist networks in the Bastar region and restore peace and development in affected areas. Security forces continue to maintain a high alert in the region, with further operations expected in the coming days.

