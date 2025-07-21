Maoists kill two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, July 21 In a chilling continuation of targeted violence, Maoists brutally murdered two villagers late last week in the Tarrem police station area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Kawasi Joga (55) of Chutwai village and Mangalu Kursam (50) of Bada Tarrem, were reportedly dragged from their homes by four to five armed Maoists and killed with sharp weapons.

The Jagargunda Committee of Maoists has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police have yet to release details of the incident as the investigation is underway.

Initial investigations suggest that Kursam's son, Nandu, had recently surrendered to police, and the assailants may have intended to kill him, police sources said. In his absence, they allegedly executed his father.

The incident has sparked widespread fear and anger among villagers, prompting police to deploy additional forces and intensify patrolling in the region.

This double murder marks the 10th killing in Bijapur within just 25 days, all on suspicion of being police informers.

Victims have included six villagers, two students, and two 'Shiksha Doot' (temporary visiting teachers).

The Bastar region, which encompasses Bijapur, has long been a hotbed of Maoist insurgency.

The recent spate of violence began on June 17, when Maoists strangled three villagers in Peddakorma village.

Among the deceased were 13-year-old student Anil Madvi, college entrant Soma Modiyam (20), and another youth.

Eyewitnesses reported that 70 to 80 armed Maoists stormed the village, abducted more than 10 boys, and released them after severe manhandling.

The victims were relatives of surrendered DVCM cadre Dinesh Modiyam, whom the Maoists accused of betrayal and financial misconduct.

Just days later, on June 22, two more villagers -- Samaiya, a former Maoist who had surrendered earlier this year, and Veko Deva -- were killed in the Pamed police station area.

Both hailed from the Maoist-affected villages of Sendrabor and Empur.

The killings reflect a disturbing shift in Maoist tactics, targeting not only informers but also surrendered cadres and their families.

According to official records, Maoists have killed 1,821 people in Bastar over the past 25 years, including civilians and public representatives.

Security forces continue to investigate and monitor the situation, while civil society voices warn that such acts threaten peace-building efforts in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor