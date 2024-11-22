Maoists kill two villagers in Telangana on suspicion of being police informers

Hyderabad, Nov 22 Maoists have hacked to death two persons on suspicion of them being police informers in Telangana's Mulugu district.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night.

The Maoists, belonging to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), resorted to the action in Penugolu Colony in Wajedu mandal headquarters.

The victims were identified as Uika Ramesh and a local resident Uika Arjun. Ramesh was the secretary of Peruru Gram Panchayat in the same mandal.

A group of Maoists attacked the duo with sharp-edged weapons, resulting in their death on the spot.

The assailants left a note near the bodies stating that both the deceased men were collecting information and passing it to Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), an elite agency of the state police involved in anti-Maoist operations. The note was signed by Shantha, Wajedu-Venkatapuram area secretary of CPI (Maoist).

Shantha also released a statement, claiming responsibility for the killings.

The attack came amid continuing attempts by Maoists to revive their activities in Telangana, which was once their stronghold.

Police say while left-wing extremism almost disappeared in Telangana due to sustained efforts over the last 10-15 years, areas bordering neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra still have Maoist presence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor