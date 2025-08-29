Maratha quota protestors flood CSMT; railway steps up security amid chaos

Mumbai, Aug 29 Supporters of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has launched a hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan demanding Maratha reservation, gathered in large numbers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday. Their presence led to chaos and confusion at the station. In response, Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila clarified that the railway authorities acted with utmost vigilance, prioritising passenger safety.

Speaking to IANS, Nila said, "As the intensity of the rain increased, some protestors took shelter at CSMT. Through our public announcement system and other means, we consistently appealed to them to ensure that regular passengers were not inconvenienced."

Nila further stated that some protestors had even reached the railway tracks, but timely intervention by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and staff ensured that they were safely brought back to the platforms.

Appealing for calm, CPRO Nila said, "We urged all protestors to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could harm themselves or others. In such crowded situations, even a small mistake can lead to serious problems."

He informed that around 240 personnel from the RPF and Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) were deployed at the station, along with 95 MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) personnel, all tasked with maintaining surveillance and preventing any untoward incidents.

Addressing the protestors, Nila added, "Your movement is your democratic right, but please refrain from any steps that may cause inconvenience to passengers or disrupt railway operations. We request everyone to maintain peace and patience."

Due to the combination of heavy rain and overcrowding, some local trains originating from CSMT have been affected. Nila reported, "Trains operating on Harbour Line from platforms 1 and 2 are running about 10–12 minutes late. Other suburban trains on Central Railway are delayed by approximately 7–8 minutes."

It is important to note that Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has started a hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan demanding Maratha reservation. In support of this movement, protestors began gathering and allegedly creating disturbances at CSMT station.

