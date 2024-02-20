Marathas set to get 10% quotas, Maha govt accepts panel report

Mumbai, Feb 20 In a significant milestone, the Maharashtra government has accepted a panel report on Maratha quotas and approved a draft bill recommending 10 per cent reservations in education and government jobs to the community, officials said here on Tuesday.

The report of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) and the draft bill shall be tabled before the one-day Special Session of Maharashtra Legislature this afternoon, with the prime agenda of Maratha quotas.

The MSBCC, Chaired by retired Justice Sunil Shukre submitted its voluminous report examining the backwardness of the Maratha community, to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday 16.

The Shinde government is holding a Special Session of Maharashtra Legislature on Tuesday which could be a game-changer for the long-pending issue of reservation to the Maratha community, though major OBC leaders like state Minister Chhagan Bhujbal remain skeptical.

The big challenge for the government is to fulfil its promises -- of giving the Maratha quotas without disturbing the existing OBCs reservation -- making it a tricky proposition, with little room for manoeuvres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor