Marathi unity will triumph in Uddhav-Raj's unity experiment to make Balasaheb’s dream come true: Saamana

Mumbai, Nov 17 Shiv Sena(UBT) on Monday said when victory and defeat are decided only by the orders of the Election Commission and voices of opposition in the country are being suppressed, the people remember only one voice, that of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray.

The party in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana', said that efforts are being made in every way to disrupt the politics of the Marathi Manoos in Maharashtra. However, with the experiment of unity by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream is once again being realised. This is because only Marathi unity will triumph in Mumbai-Maharashtra.

The Saamana editorial, in a homage to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, said he gave the message of 'unity' to Marathi Manoos, and it will be the true tribute to him.

According to the editorial, Balasaheb Thackeray, who was an extraordinary man and the lion in Indian politics, highlighted the importance of Maharashtra in the country's politics. Balasaheb Thackeray instilled confidence in the Marathi Manoos to be 'Marathi' wherever he went in the world. “Balasaheb is asking the same Marathi Manoos today, 'Jai Maharashtra! Marathi Manoos, are you awake? If you are asleep, you are finished! Stay awake',” it said.

“Given the overall anarchy and chaos that prevails in India, crores of people are reminded of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray every day. After the Bihar Assembly results, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, 'Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar' (Whoever wins is Sikandar). If Balasaheb were here today, he would have mocked, saying, 'Who is this Sikandar? Is he the new father of the new Hindutva people? The father of Maharashtra, of the country, is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At most, Sikandar would be the BJP's father,” taunted the Thackeray camp.

The party claimed that Maharashtra, which taught the country to fight, "is being looted like Surat today, and the helpless, blind devotees who call themselves Marathi are singing the praises of Modi-Shah".

“If Balasaheb were there today, Hunter's whip would have been on the backs of all of them. Courts, democracy, and elections have become a spectacle in the country. Mandate is important in a democracy. The people remember the voice of Balasaheb Thackeray, who sometimes called upon all Hindus, and sometimes he called upon all Marathi people from Shiv Tirtha (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park) and united them,” it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor