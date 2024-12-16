Maritime security in focus, India and Sri Lanka explore agreement on defence cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 16 Recognising shared security interests and challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India and Sri Lanka on Monday agreed to advance defence collaboration with New Delhi reiterating its continued commitment to working closely with Colombo in advancing the island nation's maritime security needs.

During his bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Hyderabad House on Monday, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked India for its support through the provision of a Dornier Aircraft for maritime surveillance; and establishment of the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka amongst other assistance vital for Sri Lanka to enhance its maritime domain awareness.

"He further appreciated India's role as a 'first responder' for Sri Lanka in the field of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. Importantly, the recent success in collaboration efforts of Indian and Sri Lanka Navies in the seizing of vessels trafficking a large quantity of narcotics with suspects was mentioned and President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to the Indian Navy," mentions the India-Sri Lanka Joint Statement 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' that was released after the meeting between the two leaders.

The two sides also decided to explore the possibility of concluding a framework agreement on defence cooperation.

With India being Sri Lanka's closest maritime neighbour, Dissanayake reiterated Sri Lanka's stated position of not permitting its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability.

"I have given an assurance to the Prime Minister of India that we will not allow our land to be used in any way in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India. The cooperation with India will certainly flourish and I want to reassure our continued support to India," the visiting Lankan President stated during the joint press conference.

The Joint Statement detailed that both leaders acknowledged the importance of regular dialogue based on mutual trust and transparency and giving primacy to each other's security concerns.

"As natural partners, both leaders underscored the common challenges faced by the two countries in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their commitment to work together in countering traditional and non-traditional threats as well as to ensure a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region," it mentioned.

It was thus decided to explore the possibility of concluding a framework agreement on defence cooperation; foster cooperation in hydrography; provision of defence platforms and assets to augment Sri Lanka’s defence capabilities; intensify collaboration through joint exercises, maritime surveillance, and defence dialogue and exchanges; extend assistance to strengthen capabilities of Sri Lanka on disaster mitigation, relief and rehabilitation, including through training, joint exercises and sharing of best practices; and, enhance capacity building and training for Sri Lankan defence forces and conduct tailormade training programmes, wherever required.

