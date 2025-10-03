Marked gains in women’s safety under PM Modi-led govt, sharp drop in violent crimes: NCRB data

New Delhi, Oct 3 India has witnessed a significant decline in violent crimes over the past decade, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The figures reveal a dramatic turnaround in crime trends since 2014, marking a period of enhanced safety, particularly for women, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Between 2004 and 2014, violent crimes such as murder, rape, dowry deaths, and riots surged across the country.

Rape cases nearly doubled during the UPA era, rising from 18,233 in 2004 to 36,735 in 2014. However, the trend reversed after 2014.

This shift is attributed to targeted efforts to improve women’s safety and strengthen law enforcement mechanisms. Dowry deaths also saw a steep fall.

From 8,455 cases in 2014, the number dropped to 6,156 in 2023, marking a 27 per cent reduction.

This is one of the sharpest declines among all violent crime categories.

Similarly, riot cases, which had climbed to 66,042 in 2014, fell to 39,260 in 2023 — a 40 per cent decrease.

Murders, which averaged over 33,000 annually during the UPA years, declined to 27,721 in 2023, an 18 per cent drop.

Overall, violent crimes across these four categories rose by 22 per cent during the UPA period, reaching 1.45 lakh cases in 2014.

Under PM Modi-led government, the total fell by 29 per cent to 1.02 lakh cases in 2023, even lower than the 1.18 lakh recorded in 2004.

This data suggests a marked improvement in public safety and crime prevention. Experts credit this shift to several initiatives launched by PM Modi-led administration.

The modernisation of police forces has been a key focus, with Rs 4,846 crore allocated since 2021 under the Assistance to States and UTs for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) scheme.

This funding has enabled the deployment of advanced communication systems, upgraded weaponry, and improved mobility support across state police departments.

The revival of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which had stalled under previous governments, has also played a crucial role. Now linking over 17,700 police stations and providing access to more than 35 crore crime records nationwide, CCTNS has enhanced coordination and accelerated investigations.

Additionally, new criminal laws have introduced stricter provisions and timelines for handling cases, especially those involving women and children. A consolidated chapter with 37 dedicated sections now addresses crimes against these vulnerable groups, streamlining legal processes and ensuring swifter justice.

Together, these reforms reflect a comprehensive approach to internal security and law enforcement, contributing to a safer India. While challenges remain, the data points to a decade of progress in curbing violent crimes and building public trust in the justice system.

