Market valuation of six top 10 firms jumps by Rs 1.18 lakh crore this week

Mumbai, April 27 The combined market value of six of India's top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 1,18,626.24 crore this week.

During the week, the Sensex rose by 659.33 points, or 0.83 per cent, and the Nifty gained 187.7 points, or 0.78 per cent.

Among the top 10 companies, six saw growth in their market valuations, including HDFC Bank, TCS, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC.

However, four companies -- Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever -- experienced declines.

TCS saw the highest increase in market value, adding Rs 53,692.42 crore to its valuation, which reached Rs 12,47,281.40 crore.

Infosys’ market capitalisation jumped by Rs 24,919.58 crore to Rs 6,14,766.06 crore, while HDFC Bank’s valuation grew by Rs 2,907.85 crore, reaching Rs 14,61,842.17 crore.

The State Bank of India’s market cap climbed by Rs 1,472.57 crore to Rs 7,12,854.03 crore, and ITC saw an increase of Rs 1,126.27 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 5,35,792.04 crore.

On the downside, Bharti Airtel’s market value dropped by Rs 41,967.5 crore, falling to Rs 10,35,274.24 crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s market cap decreased by Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 5,47,830.70 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s valuation declined by Rs 1,863.83 crore to Rs 5,66,197.30 crore, and ICICI Bank’s market cap dipped by Rs 1,130.07 crore to Rs 10,00,818.79 crore.

Despite the fluctuations, the most valuable companies in India are as follows: HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and others.

Meanwhile, the combined market capitalisation of the top 10 most-valued companies surged by Rs 3.84 lakh crore last week, driven by a strong bullish trend in equities.

HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top performers. Despite a two-day holiday, the stock market saw a significant rally, rising over 4 per cent last week.

The Nifty gained 1,023 points, or 4.48 per cent, closing at 23,851, while the Sensex rose by 3,395 points, or 4.52 per cent, closing at 78,553 in the previous week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor