Marriage assistance scheme: TN govt allocates Rs 117.18 crore for purchasing gold coins

Chennai, Oct 7 The Tamil Nadu government has allocated an amount of Rs 117. 18 crore for buying gold coins of eight grams each to be given as marriage assistance to women under various schemes.

The state government has already floated a tender for purchase of 25000 gold coins of 22 carat purity and weighing eight grams each.

The amount allocated is for purchase of new gold coins as well as to clear the backlog of previous four to five years.

The AIADMK government had stopped providing gold coins for marriage assistance in 2019 which was resumed after the DMK government assumed office in 2021.

The state government is providing assistance to girls under four marriage schemes

The ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme was changed to ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme in 2021 and issuing gold coin was stopped. Instead, under the new scheme, girl students from government schools who enroll for diploma or degree course after Class 12 are given a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 till they complete their higher studies.

Under the marriage assistance scheme for daughters of widows, eight grams gold coin and an amount of Rs 50,000 is given to graduates and diploma holders while eight gram gold coin and Rs 25000 is given to non- graduates by the state government.

The Mother Teresa scheme is constituted for orphan girls who are given gold coin and cash assistance of Rs 50,000.

There are assistances for widow remarriage as well as inter-caste married girls. Under the Dr. Dharmambal Ammayiar memorial widow remarriage scheme, the women who have a graduate or diploma certificate are given Rs 50,000 in cash as well as an eight gram gold coin. However, non graduates will get Rs 25000 in cash and an eight-gram gold.

The same conditions are applicable for inter-caste marriages under the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy memorial scheme.

