Married Woman Shot at Gurugram Club After Rejecting Friend’s Marriage Proposal; Accused Arrested

Haryana: 25-year-old married woman was allegedly shot after she refused two marry. On Thursday, Gurugram police has arrested two men in connection to this case. Injured woman is an employee of club in Gurugram. This incident occurred on December 20 on MG road in late night attack. According to NDTV, accused Tushar shot Kalpana, later she called her husband to inform him about the incident. She told him that Tushar had shot her.

Kalpana had befriended Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, about six months ago. He was constantly pressuring her to marry him, but she kept refusing. Police said that Tushar's accomplice, Shubham alias Johnny (24), also a resident of Sangam Vihar, assisted him in the crime.

Also Read: Salman Khan asked to appear before Kota Consumer Court in pan masala advt case

Gurugram police report that on the night of December 20, Tushar and an accomplice went to the club where Kalpana was present. Tushar proposed marriage again, and upon her refusal, allegedly shot her before fleeing with the accomplice to Baraut, Uttar Pradesh. Kalpana's husband filed a complaint at the Sector 29 police station after receiving a call about the attack around 1 AM, during which Kalpana informed him of the shooting. Tushar had previously visited Kalpana's home a month prior, where he argued with her and fired shots.