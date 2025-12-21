Martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's family greatest sacrifice, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 21 On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attended a grand 'Shaheedi Samagam' at Gurdwara Sahib Gobindpura in Bhamboli in Yamunanagar as the chief guest and paid floral tributes to the ninth Sikh Guru.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said standing on this sacred land among the ‘sangat’ filled his heart with reverence and pride. He said everyone had gathered to bow before a great legacy that not only safeguarded India’s identity but also showed humanity the path of offering everything for faith and truth.

He said the Shaheedi Samagam was dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the supreme sacrifices of Mata Gujri and the four Sahibzadas. He said the flow of Gurbani through eminent kirtani ‘jathas’ and ‘kathavachaks’ would not only spiritually uplift the ‘sangat’ but also inspire the younger generation with the sacrifices of the Gurus and the brave Sahibzadas.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for the Gurdwara trust. The trust honoured the Chief Minister with a ‘siropa’, a portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur and a sword.

The Chief Minister said a large blood donation camp was organised during the ‘samagam’, which reflected the teachings of the Gurus that service to humanity is the highest form of worship. He lauded the youth who came forward to donate blood and said the blood donated by them could save precious lives.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Baba Jasdeep Singh and the organisers for successfully conducting the ‘samagam’.

The Chief Minister said the martyrdom of the family of Guru Gobind Singh is regarded as the greatest sacrifice in world history. Remembering the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh at the tender ages of six and nine years, respectively, he said there is no parallel in world history where innocent children accepted being bricked alive for the protection of faith but refused to bow down.

He said within a single week, from December 20 to 27 in 1704, all members of the Guru’s family laid down their lives for the protection of faith and humanity, a week that will remain etched forever in the annals of history. This sacrifice, he said, teaches that bravery is not dependent on age.

He highlighted how Mata Gujri, despite enduring the freezing conditions of imprisonment, instilled unwavering faith in her grandsons, becoming an eternal source of inspiration for mothers and sisters even today.

