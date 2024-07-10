Maruti Suzuki India to now nurture global mobility startups

New Delhi, July 10 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced that it is expanding the accelerator programme to include global startups, as it aims to further support the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’ initiatives.

Both Indian and global startups, with innovative solutions relevant to automobile manufacturing and mobility space, can apply for the ninth cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Accelerator, the company said in a statement.

The benefits to startups include guidance from mentors associated with domestic and international startup ecosystems and domain experts from Maruti Suzuki; opportunity to do a paid proof of concept with Maruti Suzuki; participate in educational visits to Japan and get an opportunity to develop global market connect and secure funding through Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund.

“This expansion will help drive technological advancements and generate good employment opportunities for the youth, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic growth,” said Takeuchi.

Since its inception in 2019, Maruti Suzuki has screened over 2,000 startups over eight cohorts, and engaged with 56 startups.

Of these, 18 of them have been onboarded as business partners. So far, Maruti Suzuki has generated a combined business of over Rs 100 crore for these 18 startups.

“Starting with the ninth Cohort, the erstwhile Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) will be known as Maruti Suzuki Accelerator,” said the company.

