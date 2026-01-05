Mask-wearing AAP leaders trying to avoid Delhi Assembly discussion on pollution: Sirsa

New Delhi, Jan 5 On the first day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session on Monday, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators of resorting to theatrics by wearing masks, calling it an attempt to prepare the ground for skipping a House discussion on air pollution due to Arvind Kejriwal’s lapses in the past 11 years.

He said that the sight of Opposition leaders wearing industrial-grade masks worth lakhs of rupees perfectly exposes their hypocrisy.

“These are the same people who occupied key positions as ministers during their 11 years in power, and all they have to show today is fear for their personal health, not any contribution to cleaning Delhi’s air,” Sirsa said.

“The truth is that they did nothing and that’s what we are going to expose in the Assembly in the coming days,” he said.

The first day was marked by theatrics and gimmicks on the Assembly premises as Opposition members from the AAP came wearing masks to highlight the issue of air pollution in the city.

Sirsa added that while the Opposition leaders are busy with photo-ops, the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has achieved what the AAP government could not do for more than a decade.

Calling out the AAP’s diversion tactics, Sirsa said, “The truth is that they want to escape the discussion on their failures over the past 11 years and on our government’s progress in the Vidhan Sabha.”

“We have already confirmed multiple times that a discussion on pollution will take place during the ongoing Winter Session; in fact, CM Rekha Gupta herself has announced that there will be a discussion on pollution in the upcoming days. Yet, instead of engaging in facts, they are staging drama after drama to stay in the headlines, because they know they will be exposed,” said Sirsa

He said that in 10 months under CM Gupta’s leadership, Delhi has registered more ‘Good Air Days’ and a measurable improvement in air quality compared to previous years.

“This is the result of sustained efforts and a scientific approach towards pollution control that our government has adopted,” the Minister said.

