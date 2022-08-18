Masked men loot Rs 6L from UP bizman's office

Prayagraj, Aug 18 Three masked men entered a businessman's office in Prayagraj in broad daylight, held him at gun point and looted Rs 6 lakhs.

A 25-second CCTV footage of the robbery showed the three men with their faces covered barging into the office of the businessman, who deals in iron rods.

One of the robbers, who was carrying a gun, pointed it at the businessman.

The robbers then started filling their bags with the cash. They searched the drawers under his table for cash.

The businessman stood with his hands raised.

Prayagraj police said in a statement that an FIR has been registered at Colonelganj police station and teams have been formed for speedy investigation of the case.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

