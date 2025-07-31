Mass burial case: Govt doesn't have agenda to protect or trap anyone, says G Parameshwara

Bengaluru, July 31 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said that the Congress-led government in Karnataka has no agenda to either protect or frame anyone in connection with the mass grave allegations reported from a prominent Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "Why did we set up the Special Investigation Team (SIT)? As a government, we want the truth to come out, and in that context, we constituted the SIT. Once the SIT completes its investigation and submits the report, the facts of the case will be revealed. That's all we want - and that's what the public wants as well."

He emphasised that there is no political motive behind the move. "There is no agenda to shield anyone or trap anyone on the part of the government. No one should view this with the wrong perception," Parameshwara appealed.

"My request is simple... We have already stated that the investigation should be transparent. That is the only agenda of the government," he underlined.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding SIT Chief DGP Pronab Mohanty's name being shortlisted for central deputation while the investigation into the mass grave case is progressing, Parameshwara said, "There are many misconceptions. The government had decided to appoint a DGP-rank officer to head the investigation, and in that backdrop, Pronab Mohanty was appointed as the SIT chief. Now, if his name appears on the central deputation list, no final decision has been taken yet."

"The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which functions under the Chief Minister, will decide whether to send him on central deputation. We have not made any decision yet. False posts are being circulated on this issue; this is inappropriate. What interest does the government have in this?" he asked.

In response to a question, Parameshwara stated, "Until the investigation is complete and the report is submitted, we will not speak on the matter. No one should speculate. We are not driven by curiosity - we only want the truth to emerge. Until then, we won't comment further."

Meanwhile, the SIT team has completed the excavation of five burial sites as of Wednesday. The team is expected to dig four more sites on Thursday. SIT Chief Mohanty is stationed in Dharmasthala to oversee the operation. He has stated that, so far, the SIT has not recovered any evidence from the burial sites during digging.

On July 11, the unidentified complainant in the case, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Karnataka's Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence. He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries, suggesting violent acts.

