Mass Exodus from JMM To Narendra Modi's Party; Ex Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Meet BJP Leaders

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, accompanied by several JMM MLAs, is expected to meet BJP leaders in Delhi on Sunday, sparking speculation about a potential shift in allegiance. Champai Soren traveled from Jamshedpur to Kolkata by road on Sunday morning before flying to the national capital. Reports suggest that JMM MLAs Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, Sameer Mohanty, and former MLA Lobin Hembrom are with him. Rumors of these leaders joining the BJP have been circulating in Jharkhand politics for the past few days. Despite these rumors, Champai Soren had previously dismissed the speculation, stating, “I am fine where I am.”

On Saturday evening, former JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom met Champai Soren at his Ranchi residence before Soren departed for Jamshedpur. Lobin Hembrom has announced his decision to join the BJP and indicated that Champai Soren has been in discussions with BJP leaders. The group is expected to meet BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Delhi on Sunday, with a potential official party switch later in the day. If more than six MLAs join the BJP, it could undermine the Hemant Soren government’s majority.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to attend an event in Pakur on Sunday. Hemant Soren had resigned from his position on January 31 following his arrest in a land scam case, leading to Champai Soren assuming the Chief Minister's role on February 4 with Hemant’s support. After Hemant Soren’s release on bail on June 28, he resumed office on July 4, removing Champai Soren. This has led to ongoing tensions, especially since Champai Soren led JMM to secure three Lok Sabha seats.