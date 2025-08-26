Mass grave case: BJP attempting to defile Dharmasthala, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 26 Responding to developments surrounding the mass grave case and the BJP launching attacks on the Congress-led government, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the BJP leaders are indulging in politics and attempting to defile Dharmasthala.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he said: "This conspiracy and intrigue is the outcome of the BJP’s internal factional politics. If one observes who has been arrested and who is making statements against whom, the truth becomes clear."

"It is the BJP that has smeared the name of Dharmasthala. The conspiracy originates from the BJP and its affiliate organisations. Now they are trying to cover up, fearing that more names might come out. Instead of holding a meeting in Dharmasthala on September 1, let them do it here in Bengaluru. Mangaluru has already been insulted enough. Will devotees listen to them and travel by bus? We have already provided free bus services for women," Shivakumar said.

"One person (activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi) hurled abuses not against Congress leaders, but against a senior BJP leader. Is that not internal politics? He himself was part of the Sangh, part of a Hindu organisation. Did any Congress leader ever abuse the National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh? We believe in the Constitution and secular values, not in politicising religion," he clarified.

He appealed to Dharmasthala authorities: "Do not allow such political conspiracies to make your institution a victim. Dharmasthala is not a political platform. Please do not let it be misused."

He further pointed out: "The creation of the SIT was agreed upon by the opposition as well as by Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself. Why did the BJP not stand up for protection earlier? We must ensure that the trust of devotees in the institution is not undermined. It is the BJP that is trying to create unrest in the name of religion. Why didn’t they demand an NIA probe at the very beginning?"

Responding to BJP and JD (S) criticism over his apology for singing an RSS song, Shivakumar quipped: "Are they here to show me affection? Their very purpose is to criticise me. Can I ever expect affection from them? The only thing I can expect from them is hatred."

"Nobody will ever show me sympathy or affection," he said sarcastically.

In connection with the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project, Shivakumar stated that about 28,972 land losers have not accepted the proposed compensation amount and have approached the courts. “Without resolving these issues, it is impossible to implement the project,” he said.

“In this regard, a meeting will be convened with representatives of all parties, as well as elected leaders and farmer representatives from Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts. Only if a consensus is reached on a compensation amount that does not cause losses to farmers can the project move forward. If no agreement is reached, there is nothing more we can do. Because to provide compensation itself, we require Rs 2 lakh crore. We do not even have sufficient funds to clear pending bills,” he added.

