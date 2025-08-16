Mass grave case: Karnataka BJP launches 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign

Bengaluru, Aug 16 BJP's Karnataka unit on Saturday launched the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign to counter the alleged conspiracy surrounding the mass grave case.

The BJP Yelahanka unit, under the leadership of MLA S.R. Vishwanath, commenced the campaign from the Nelamangala toll to Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala. The event began with religious rituals and a convoy of hundreds of vehicles.

The yatra is being held to counter "misinformation", and by evening, the participants are scheduled to have the darshan of Lord Manjunatha Swamy at Dharmasthala.

MLA S.R. Vishwanath, State Milk Federation convener, Belur Raghavendra Shetty, prominent leaders, party workers, and supporters were present.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vishwanath said, "We are undertaking the journey to Dharmasthala in 300 cars. We welcome the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged mass grave case. However, the investigation is being systematically diverted by vested interests to defame and spread propaganda against the Hindu pilgrimage centre."

"We have launched the Dharmasthala Chalo campaign to counter and oppose the propaganda against Dharmasthala by YouTubers and sections of the media. We will reach Dharmasthala by evening and offer prayers tonight. On Sunday, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and other prominent leaders will arrive in Dharmasthala, and together we will have darshan and worship Lord Manjunatha," he said.

"About 35 to 40 BJP MLAs will also join us tomorrow, and together we will pray to God," he added.

"The Congress-led Karnataka government and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are now stating that what is happening about the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre is a big conspiracy. They have realised this only now, but they should have made the statement much earlier," MLA Vishwanath remarked.

The Congress-led Karnataka government on Friday stated that action will be initiated against those carrying out propaganda against the Hindu pilgrimage centre.

Responding to media questions near the KPCC office, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated, “The government is considering taking action against those who have lied and spread misinformation in connection with the Dharmasthala case.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor