Mass wedding ceremonies giving positive direction to society: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, July 4 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended a mass wedding ceremony at Rajya Mahila Sadan, Sanganer, celebrating the wedding of 11 women in a programme organised to promote social inclusion and women empowerment.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and State governments are committed to the holistic development of women.

He emphasised that mass marriage conferences not only support the underprivileged but also offer a positive direction to society. The Chief Minister described the event as a reflection of the state government’s unwavering dedication to empowering women and uplifting economically and socially disadvantaged families.

He stated that the mass marriage conference had become a new dawn for many daughters, offering them dignity, affection, and a path toward self-reliance.

Highlighting the transparent selection process, Sharma revealed that after the last marriage event, over 1,900 applications were received from youths who wished to marry the daughters residing at the Mahila Sadan.

Out of these, 11 eligible grooms were selected, with full consideration given to the preferences and dignity of the daughters.

The Chief Minister said this process reflected the government’s respect for the autonomy and voice of women. Sharing the state’s commitment to women’s welfare, Sharma informed that more than Rs 71 crore has been provided as financial assistance to over 13,000 daughters in the past 18 months under the Chief Minister Kanyadaan Yojana, which offers aid ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000.

He added that schemes like the Lado Protsahan Yojana are playing a transformational role in encouraging the birth of daughters and ensuring their access to healthcare, education, and empowerment.

On this special occasion, the Chief Minister blessed all 11 newly married couples, presenting them with cheques of Rs 21,000 each under the Kanyadaan Yojana.

He reaffirmed that the government is determined to help every daughter in Rajasthan become self-reliant and build a strong identity in society.

The event was also graced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Director of the Department Ashish Modi, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Greater Gaurav Saini, as well as other officials.

Several social workers and local citizens were also present, making the event a memorable celebration of unity, empowerment, and community spirit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor