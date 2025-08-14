Massive cloudburst hits J&K’s Kishtwar district, several casualties feared

Jammu, Aug 14 A massive cloudburst hit J&K’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, with casualties feared, even as officials said a rescue operation has been started in the affected area.

The cloudburst hit Chositi village in the Paddar sub-division of Kishtwar.

While reports claimed 10 people have died in this cloudburst, there was no official word on the casualties.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the cloudburst had hit the Chositi area of the Paddar sub-division, and a rescue operation has already been started.

He said rescue teams have already been dispatched to the site to carry out damage assessment and provide necessary rescue and medical assistance.

Dr Singh assured that his office is receiving regular updates and all possible support will be extended to the affected area.

J&K L-G, Manoj Sinha, said on X: "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured."

"Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected."

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma of the BJP, the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP of Kishtwar have left for the affected village to lead rescue efforts.

Sharma stated that the incident occurred at the last point where four-wheelers are parked and several temporary shops are set up for the Shri Machail Yatra.

He said that NDRF and other agencies will carry out large-scale relief and rescue work.

According to ADC Kishtwar, the Shri Machail Yatra has been suspended until further notice. He urged the public not to panic, assuring that all available resources, including the SDRF, Red Cross and other government machinery, are engaged in rescue operations.

The area falls under a shadow zone, making communication difficult.

Reports indicate significant damage to structures as well, though official confirmation is awaited.

"Yes, we have reports of a cloudburst. We have sent rescue teams to the village," SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh said.

Locals report that the region’s remoteness, heavy rains, and poor connectivity are hampering access and updates. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor