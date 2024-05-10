Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat, IMD Issues Warnings

NEW DELHI: A massive dust storm accompanied by gusty winds and sporadic rainfall struck Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) around 10 p.m. on Friday, plunging residents into unexpected chaos amid a prolonged period of scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings to residents of several regions in Delhi NCR, forecasting strong winds and a possibility of drizzles later in the night. This weather anomaly came after Delhi experienced its highest maximum temperature of the summer season, soaring to a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius earlier in the week.

Taking to the Department’s official handle on the social media platform X, the IMD reiterated the impending weather phenomenon, stating, “Duststorm/thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with a speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad).”

Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 40-90 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, pic.twitter.com/RKRV6P80Mz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2024

The forecasted areas included a vast expanse, comprising Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra in Uttar Pradesh.

The sudden onset of the dust storm and accompanying weather phenomena caught many off guard, disrupting daily life and posing challenges to transportation systems and infrastructure. Reports of visibility issues and roadblocks emerged as the storm swept through the region.

Earlier communications from the IMD, shared through various channels including social media platforms, had alerted residents to brace for adverse weather conditions. The IMD’s proactive dissemination of information played a crucial role in enabling authorities and residents to take necessary precautions and safety measures in anticipation of the storm’s impact.