Massive explosion in firecracker factory kills several in Saharanpur’s Deoband

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 26 A devastating explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband area in Saharanpur on Saturday morning, killing several people and leaving many buried under the debris. According to local reports, nine workers were inside the factory when the blast occurred. The impact of the explosion was so intense that body parts were flung as far as 200 metres from the site.

Eyewitnesses described horrific scenes, with half of a person’s body discovered far from the site and a severed palm found 150 metres away.

Rescue operations are currently underway as police teams have cordoned off the area. The factory, which was operating illegally on a one-bigha plot near National Highway-59, was completely flattened in the explosion.

Local residents, shocked by the incident, rushed to the site and were seen grieving and protesting.

Grief-stricken family members of the victims arrived at the scene and many of them were inconsolable. The explosion triggered widespread anger among the villagers, leading to a blockade on the highway and heated arguments with police personnel.

Additional police forces from neighbouring stations were deployed to manage the situation and disperse the crowd.

Preliminary findings suggest that the factory was manufacturing banned firecrackers.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions in succession, and the sound was audible up to two kilometers away, shaking nearby villages.

The intensity of the blast left no chance for the workers to escape, as the building collapsed within seconds.

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the unchecked operation of illegal firecracker units in the region. Notably, this is not the first such tragedy in Saharanpur.

On May 2, 2022, a similar explosion occurred in an illegal firecracker unit near Saorana village in Sarsawa, killing three and seriously injuring one. In that case too, the victims were blown apart, and their families struggled to identify their remains.

Despite repeated tragedies, illegal firecracker manufacturing continues unabated in the district. The administration is once again under scrutiny for failing to act on such operations before disaster strikes. As rescue teams sift through the rubble, the exact death toll remains uncertain. However, media reports put the number at three.

Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those responsible for running the illegal unit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor