Massive fire at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali, several injured

Several people sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday. The incident was reported from the Kurali area of the city, where several explosions could also be heard from inside the chemical factory.



Those with burn injuries were taken to a nearby hospital. Video shows massive fire at chemical factory in Mohali. More than 24 fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued. A team of doctors and several ambulances also reached the spot. Another video shows chaos on the street nearby the chemical factory which engulfed in flames