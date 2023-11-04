Massive fire at Delhi factory, 20 fire tenders mobilised
By IANS | Published: November 4, 2023 11:13 AM 2023-11-04T11:13:25+5:30 2023-11-04T11:15:05+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 4 A massive fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area on Saturday morning, a fire department officer said.
The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory at Bawana Industrial area, sector -5 was received at 9:05 a.m.
"A total of 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far, no injuries have been reported," said Garg.
Further details are awaited.
