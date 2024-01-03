Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana, no injuries
By IANS | Published: January 3, 2024 09:14 AM2024-01-03T09:14:35+5:302024-01-03T09:15:05+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 3 A massive fire broke out at a factory in the outer Delhi’s Bawana area, a fire department official said on Wednesday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze was received at 1:38 a.m. from a factory in the area.
“Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames have been brought under control.
"So far no injuries/causality,” Garg added.
However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
