Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana, no injuries

New Delhi, Jan 3 A massive fire broke out at a factory in the outer Delhi’s Bawana area, a fire department official said on Wednesday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze was received at 1:38 a.m. from a factory in the area.

“Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames have been brought under control.

"So far no injuries/causality,” Garg added.

However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

