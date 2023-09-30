Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Azadpur vegetable market

A fire broke out at Azadpur Mandi, Asia's biggest wholesale vegetable market, on Friday. Officials have confirmed that the situation is now under control.According to the officials, the fire could have broken out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor's shop.

Fire Station Officer Paras Kumar told the news agency ANI, "We got the information that a fire broke out near Azadpur Gate No. 1. We have extinguished it completely. No one is injured. There are 7-8 vehicles on the spot." "The reasons for the fire will be known after investigation... Our vehicles came fast, and the fire was extinguished in 15-20 minutes," Kumar added.