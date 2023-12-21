Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gopal Das Building in Delhi's Barakhamba

A fire broke out in Gopaldas Bhawan, a high-rise building in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Thursday around 1 PM. The Delhi Fire Department deployed 15 fire tenders to combat the blaze on the 11th floor. Firefighters are actively engaged in containment efforts. Details on casualties and the fire's cause are pending. Authorities have cordoned off the area, urging onlookers to maintain a safe distance for effective firefighting.

#WATCH | Fire incident in Gopaldas building located on Delhi's Barakhamba road; Fire tenders rushed to the spot



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DtaoojyOxU — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

This is breaking news, more details awaited...