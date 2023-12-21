Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gopal Das Building in Delhi's Barakhamba

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2023 01:32 PM2023-12-21T13:32:33+5:302023-12-21T13:33:04+5:30

A fire broke out in Gopaldas Bhawan, a high-rise building in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Thursday around 1 ...

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gopal Das Building in Delhi's Barakhamba | Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gopal Das Building in Delhi's Barakhamba

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gopal Das Building in Delhi's Barakhamba

A fire broke out in Gopaldas Bhawan, a high-rise building in New Delhi's Connaught Place on Thursday around 1 PM. The Delhi Fire Department deployed 15 fire tenders to combat the blaze on the 11th floor. Firefighters are actively engaged in containment efforts. Details on casualties and the fire's cause are pending. Authorities have cordoned off the area, urging onlookers to maintain a safe distance for effective firefighting.

This is breaking news, more details awaited...

Open in app
Tags :delhiFire Accident