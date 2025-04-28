Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Pipe Stockyard Near Paradip, Odisha; Thick Smoke Covers Area (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at a plastic pipe stockyard near Zero Point in Jagatsinghpur district, Odisha, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Paradip and surrounding areas. The blaze, which started earlier today, has triggered a massive firefighting operation involving units from multiple regions. Local authorities reported that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Due to the presence of highly flammable plastic materials, the flames quickly intensified, making it challenging for fire personnel to contain the blaze. Firefighters are working around the clock to douse the flames, while residents in nearby areas have been advised to stay indoors due to the heavy smoke. No casualties have been reported so far, though assessments of damage are ongoing. Efforts to bring the fire under control continue as environmental concerns grow over the air quality in affected zones.

