Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi

Published: November 26, 2023

New Delhi, Nov 26 A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory located at B- 24,Phase 2, Truck Market, Mangolpuri, was received at around 2.30 a.m.

"Total 26 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties/injuries reported," said Garg.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

