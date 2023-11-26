Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi
By IANS | Published: November 26, 2023 12:13 PM 2023-11-26T12:13:56+5:30 2023-11-26T12:15:08+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 26 A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, a fire department official said.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory located at B- 24,Phase 2, Truck Market, Mangolpuri, was received at around 2.30 a.m.
"Total 26 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties/injuries reported," said Garg.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
