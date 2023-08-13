Massive fire breaks out in Delhi godown
By IANS | Published: August 13, 2023 05:06 PM 2023-08-13T17:06:06+5:30 2023-08-13T17:10:02+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 13 A massive fire has broken out at a godown in outer Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Sunday, adding no casualties, however, were reported so far.
The Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 3.15 p.m.
The godown is located at Budhpur in Alipur.
An official said that a total of 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
