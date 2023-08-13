Massive fire breaks out in Delhi godown

New Delhi, Aug 13 A massive fire has broken out at a godown in outer Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Sunday, adding no casualties, however, were reported so far.

The Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 3.15 p.m.

The godown is located at Budhpur in Alipur.

An official said that a total of 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor