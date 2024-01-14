Massive fire breaks out in footwear factory in Delhi, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Jan 14 A massive fire broke out at a footwear factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that it took 29 fire tenders to douse the flames in the overnight operation.

Sharing the details, Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that the call regarding the blaze at a factory in sector-1, Bawana Industrial area was received at 10:14 p.m. on Saturday.

“Acting on the call, fire tenders were dispatched for the spot immediately. A total of 29 fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused,” said Garg

He said that no one was injured in the incident.

“Fire was in footwear godown in the basement of the factory. Building comprises basement, ground plus two storeys and has an area of 150 sq metres,” said Garg, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

