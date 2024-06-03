Massive Fire Breaks Out In Four Coaches of Taj Express In Delhi's Sarita Vihar (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2024 05:13 PM2024-06-03T17:13:13+5:302024-06-03T17:39:05+5:30
Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said. "We ...
Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said. "We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. No reports of any casualties have been received so far, the official said.
A PCR call regarding fire in a train was received at 4.41 pm. At the spot, it was noticed that there was a fire in three coaches of the Taj Express train. The train is stopped. No one is injured as the passengers have moved to the other coaches and deboarded. Further, action is being taken by the Railways
