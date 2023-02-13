Massive fire breaks out in slums of Mumbai's Malad

A massive fire broke out in the Malad area of Mumbai on Monday.

The fire broke out in the slums of the Malad area in Mumbai, and fire personnel were at the spot, fighting the blaze, at the time of filing this report.

The reason for the fire or the number of causalities are yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

On February 10, a fire had broken out at the LIC office at Mumbai's Girgaon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor