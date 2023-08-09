Massive fire erupts at plywood godown in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 A massive fire broke out at a plywood godown in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.

The fire department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.07 am.

"A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The blaze was brought under control at 8.30 a.m,," Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

