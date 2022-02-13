Massive fire guts 2 sweet shops in Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Feb 13 Two sweet shops in the national capital were gutted as a fire broke out on Sunday morning, an official said here.

Three people who were stuck inside the building for a while were rescued by firemen.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 10.45 a.m. in the sweets shops-cum-restaurant at S-12, Gandhi Chowk, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

Fire Department officer said that so far there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, certainly there was a massive loss of property.

Thick fumes of black smoke along with massive flames could be seen billowing out from the top two floors of the building. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The inferno was brought under control in one hour around 11.45 a.m.

The incident comes just six days after a fire broke out at a house in the Subzi Mandi area of the national capital on February 7. No injuries or casualties were reported then, however, one person was briefly hospitalised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor