Massive fire reported at path lab in Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Jan 1 A massive fire was reported at a path lab and dental clinic in Delhi, the Fire Department said on Monday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze in a house at Dwarka Mor was received at 12:21 a.m..

"A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames were doused by 1:40 a.m," he said

Garg further said that the fire was in the front panel of the sign board at the third floor (National Magic Path Lab) and fourth floor (dental clinic). "The building comprises ground plus four floors. No casualty has been reported," he added.

