Massive Food Crackdown in Uttar Pradesh: 2,500 Kg Fake Paneer and 13,000 Litres Of Fake Bottled Water Seized

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UP FSDA) has uncovered two large-scale operations producing adulterated paneer and counterfeit bottled water in Gorakhpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts. These raids form part of a wider initiative to ensure food safety and protect consumers from health hazards.

Gorakhpur: 2,500 kg of Adulterated Paneer Destroyed

In Gorakhpur, food safety officials raided multiple unauthorized paneer production units, seizing and destroying 2,500 kilograms of adulterated paneer and 800 litres of milk used in its production. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the products contained harmful substances, including synthetic colours and saccharin, an artificial sweetener banned in certain food products. Officials have collected over 10 samples, which are currently undergoing laboratory testing as part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities confirmed that the adulterants pose significant health risks, especially when consumed regularly.

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Over 13,000 Litres of Counterfeit Packaged Water Seized

In a separate operation in Gautam Buddha Nagar, officials busted two illegal bottled water plants, seizing 13,076 litres of fake packaged drinking water. These bottling units were operating without FSSAI licenses and were found using counterfeit labels mimicking the branding of popular bottled water brand Bisleri, including its distinctive design and colour scheme. Both plants have been sealed, and samples have been sent for testing to determine contamination levels. Preliminary findings suggest serious violations of food safety standards.

Government Action and Public Safety

“These successful raids reflect our unwavering commitment to food safety,” said an official from the UP FSDA. “We are taking strong action against any entity that compromises public health by engaging in food adulteration.” Investigations are ongoing in both cases, and authorities are expected to take stringent legal action against the culprits. Consumers are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious food products or practices.

