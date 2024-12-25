Massive fraud: BJP MPs slam AAP govt over 'Mahila Samman Yojana' sham

New Delhi, Dec 25 AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's promises of Rs 2,100 assistance for city women residents under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' has invited sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it accused the AAP dispensation of misleading and befooling the public with its 'fraudulent' promises.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed the AAP government, stating, "This is a massive fraud. Arvind Kejriwal, after serving three terms as Chief Minister, is still deceiving the people of Delhi. Fake forms are being signed in the name of this scheme."

"The same department they claim is running the scheme has issued advertisements denying its existence. Delhi’s women must be cautious. This is not the BJP's claim but a clarification from the concerned government department itself," he added.

Tiwari further warned that the forms collected could lead to serious consequences, including personal data misuse.

"They are asking for addresses and contact numbers. This could result in hacking incidents or even empty bank accounts. This is a dangerous ploy by the Kejriwal government," he added.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat fulminating at the move, stated, "Before announcing any scheme, there must be a budget provision, cabinet approval, and a formal announcement by authorized officials. Kejriwal is using government resources for electoral gains. The concerned ministry has categorically stated that no such scheme exists. This is a blatant attempt to mislead the public."

She also pointed out Kejriwal's refusal to implement the central Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi, calling it another example of his governance failures.

Adding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla reacted on Kejriwal's claims of a conspiracy to arrest Delhi CM Atishi.

"People with criminal tendencies often fear arrest for themselves and their associates. Mr. Kejriwal, do you consider Atishi a criminal?" he questioned.

Addressing the same matter, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri says, "The leaders of the 'INDI Alliance'—the fraud coalition—are those like Rahul Gandhi, who walk around with the Constitution in hand, and now Kejriwal is doing the same thing. In reality, they are tearing it apart and misleading the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor