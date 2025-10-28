Massive preparations underway in Gujarat for grand National Unity Day celebrations

Ahmedabad, Oct 28 With just days to go for the grand celebration of National Unity Day on October 31, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary; Ekta Nagar in Gujarat is buzzing with extensive preparations.

To accommodate guests from across the nation, the Gujarat government has set up 11 large domes, providing full accommodation for more than 9,000 visitors, including a dedicated dormitory for 1,400 police personnel.

These domes, located near the Koyari-Garudeshwar Mamlatdar’s office, come equipped with comfortable bedding, charging points, secure luggage stands, clean bathrooms, separate sections for men and women, ventilation, and fire safety infrastructure.

In addition to lodging, organisers have planned a fully-integrated support system: A registration counter, medical first-aid centre, and modern restroom blocks, all with continuous water and lighting.

To ensure seamless movement, parking has been arranged for 174 buses, and the entire area is adorned with vibrant fabric decor, bright lighting, and festive touches, creating a welcoming atmosphere.

The event will embody Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Rajya anek, rashtra ek; samaj anek, Bharat ek; bhasha anek, bhaav ek; rang anek, tiranga ek (many states, one nation; many communities, one India; many languages, one emotion; many colours, one Tricolour)".

Under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the celebration will feature a grand moving parade at Ekta Nagar — modelled on the Republic Day parade in New Delhi — showcasing India’s cultural, social, and regional diversity. The parade will include 16 contingents from CAPFs and state police forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and various state units. Medal-winning personnel, including the BSF’s 'Operation Sindoor' heroes and CRPF’s gallantry awardees, will also participate.

Adding to the spectacle, ten thematic tableaux from states and union territories — including Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand — will display India’s rich achievements and heritage.

The parade will also feature nine military and police bands, four award-winning school bands, and captivating displays such as the NSG’s Hell March, Assam Police’s Daredevil Motorcycle Show, and a dog show by the BSF’s Indian breeds.

The Prime Minister will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity before attending the parade, where he will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the CAPF and Gujarat Police contingents. Beyond the parade, a 15-day cultural festival — Bharat Parv 2025 — will be held from November 1 to 15, celebrating India’s unity in diversity.

