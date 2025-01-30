Massive protest erupts in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana over reinstatement of district status

Jaipur, Jan 30 Massive protest erupted in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana on Thursday, over reinstatement of its district status.

Demonstrators blocked the Kuchaman Didwana-Kotputli highway, forcing the closure of schools and markets across the city.

Protesters burnt tyres and raised slogans against the state government.

In response to the escalating situation, over 300 reserve police personnel have been deployed.

Meanwhile, authorities have rerouted Jaipur and Delhi-bound buses, diverting traffic from affected areas to prevent congestion.

The protesters launched an indefinite agitation demanding the reinstatement of Neem Ka Thana as a district.

At 8 a.m., the protesters blocked key state highways, including State Highway 13 at Bhudoli

Protesters have also gathered outside the court premises, bringing commercial activities to a standstill in Mawanda, Patan, Chala, Guhala, and Neem Ka Thana city.

The mining zone has also been completely shut down.

The administration has deployed senior officers as duty magistrates, including SDM Brijesh Gupta at Sirohi bypass, SDM Rajveer Yadav from Bhudoli bypass and others to maintain law and order.

ADM Bhagirath Shakh has instructed police and administrative officials to monitor the situation closely.

ASP Girdharilal Sharma confirmed that mobile patrolling teams are actively working to prevent escalation.

To keep traffic movement smooth, several routes have been altered. Khetri depot buses have been rerouted via Babai, Chanwara, and Manakshas for the Jaipur-bound passengers. Also, Sikar-Delhi buses are operating via Jhunjhunu, Chidawa, and Singhana.

The situation remains tense, with authorities closely monitoring developments to ensure law and order, said officials. It needs to be mentioned here that the Rajasthan government dissolved nine districts and three divisions created in 2023 under the Gehlot government.

The state now has 41 districts and seven divisions. The divisions of Pali, Sikar, and Banswara have been annulled while the scrapped districts include Dudu, Kekri, Shahpura, Neem Ka Thana, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Anupgarh, and Sanchore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor