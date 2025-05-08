Massive reshuffle at Chennai customs: 273 officers transferred to strengthen anti-smuggling ops

Chennai, May 8 In a significant administrative shake-up, the Chennai Customs Department has transferred 273 officers across key facilities, including Chennai International Airport, Airport Cargo, Chennai Port, and Tiruchirappalli Customs.

The large-scale reshuffle, which came into effect in the last week of April, is aimed at bolstering anti-smuggling operations and enhancing vigilance against gold, narcotics, and drug trafficking.

The transfer follows the appointment of new leadership at Chennai Customs. M.G. Thamizhvalavan, who previously served as Commissioner of Customs in Delhi, has taken charge as the new Principal Commissioner of Chennai Airport Customs.

He replaces R. Srinivasa Naik, who has been reassigned to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

The reshuffle involves the relocation of 41 Additional and Joint Commissioners, 93 Deputy and Assistant Commissioners, and 139 Superintendents and Inspectors.

Officers have been redeployed across critical divisions, including Chennai Port, the GST wing, and the Customs Headquarters at Rajaji Salai.

Several GST officials have also been reassigned to strengthen operations at airport and port customs units.

To intensify efforts against smuggling, key appointments have been made at Chennai Airport Customs.

Y. Baskar Rao has been posted as Additional Commissioner, while Sadeesh Kumar K and B. Vinayak have taken charge as Joint Commissioners.

Additionally, ten new Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have been deployed to focus on high-priority operations.

Their responsibilities will include intercepting gold smuggling through the Air Intelligence Unit, detecting narcotics shipments, and monitoring international couriers for psychoactive drug consignments.

Customs authorities clarified that such large-scale transfers are a routine administrative exercise, typically conducted during April and May each year. However, the 2024 parliamentary election Model Code of Conduct delayed the process.

“The transfers were deferred due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. This resulted in a higher volume of transfers once the restrictions were lifted. The reshuffle is purely administrative and aimed at strengthening operations,” an official explained.

The scale of the reshuffle has drawn attention, especially given the strategic appointments in key anti-smuggling units.

However, officials emphasised that the move aligns with annual protocols designed to optimize efficiency, rotate personnel, and prevent operational stagnation.

The Chennai Customs Department reiterated its commitment to curbing smuggling activities, with recent seizures underscoring the ongoing challenges at major transit hubs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor