Massive response during PM Modi's Assam visit shows people's confidence in development process: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 22 Assam witnessed an unprecedented surge of public enthusiasm over the last two days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state marked two major milestones in its development journey, the inauguration of the new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and the foundation laying ceremony of the Namrup ammonia-urea fertiliser plant.

Describing the visit as historic, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that lakhs of people across the state experienced a strong "Modi wave" as the Prime Minister dedicated key infrastructure and industrial projects aimed at accelerating Assam's growth.

He said the two landmark initiatives reflect the Centre's sustained focus on strengthening connectivity and boosting industrial capacity in the Northeast.

The newly inaugurated LGBI airport terminal, touted as India's first nature-themed terminal, is expected to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity and improve air connectivity for the region.

The project is seen as a major boost for tourism, trade and investment, positioning Guwahati as a key aviation hub for eastern India and the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the Rs 10,600 crore ammonia-urea complex at Namrup, whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister, is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the fertiliser requirements of Assam and neighbouring states.

The project is also expected to reduce dependence on imports and generate employment, while strengthening the state's industrial ecosystem.

CM Sarma said the massive public response during the Prime Minister's engagements reflected the growing confidence of the people in the ongoing development process.

He added that Assam's growth story is entering a new phase, driven by improved infrastructure, industrial expansion and sustained support from the Centre.

Terming the developments as part of Assam's growth saga, the Chief Minister said the state is steadily moving forward on the path of progress, with peace, stability and economic opportunities shaping a new future for people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor