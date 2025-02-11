Massive traffic jams in Prayagraj, devotees struggle amid gridlock

New Delhi, Feb 11 The roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj are witnessing unprecedented congestion as millions of devotees continue to arrive for taking holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Despite the completion of three significant Amrit Snans on auspicious days of Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami, the influx of pilgrims shows no signs of slowing down, leading to severe travel delays.

Major highways connecting Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Kashi are choked, with vehicles stranded for hours.

A devotee travelling from Ayodhya shared his ordeal, saying, "Since last night, we have covered only 40 kilometres. We had been stuck in traffic since 7 PM, and we had to sleep in our car. The public's impatience is making things worse."

Another pilgrim added, "There is a traffic jam, and the public is facing difficulties. Normally, this journey takes four hours, but now it’s taking nearly 12 hours."

The situation has severely impacted residents, who are struggling with daily commutes and a shortage of essential supplies. A Prayagraj local expressed concern, stating, "Commuting has become a nightmare. Even basic supplies like ration and milk are unavailable."

Meanwhile, Pilgrims travelling from neighbouring states, including Bihar, are also facing extreme difficulties. The congestion has now extended to the Rohtas-National Highway in Sasaram, Bihar, where a 10-kilometre-long traffic jam has forced travellers to spend both day and night on the roadside.

Authorities are making efforts to manage the growing crowd, but the sheer volume of devotees continues to test the city's infrastructure. With more religious gatherings expected, traffic congestion is likely to remain a major challenge in the coming weeks.

Travellers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated with traffic advisories.

Earlier in the day, Prayagraj administration issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in preparation for the Magh Purnima Snan on February 12. This advisory aims to ensure the smooth movement and safety of devotees, addressing the significant traffic issues faced by attendees.

